Edgewood wins thriller over TH North

Zeke Powell hit a three with 1.4 seconds left to help Edgewood beat Terre Haute North 53-51 at the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic.
Mustangs get late three to win
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 11:01 PM
