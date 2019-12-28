Marshall puts away Edgewood in the fourth quarter 70-60.
The Lions will take on the Owen Valley Patriots in the Wabash Valley Classic Consolation Championship game on Monday.
Related Content
- Edgewood vs. Marshall
- Edgewood beats Brown County
- Sullivan baseball beats Edgewood
- Owen Valley upsets Edgewood
- Edgewood vs Robinson
- Edgewood stuns Terre Haute South
- Edgewood's hot start stuns Linton
- Edgewood falls in 2OT thriller
- South Vermillion girls beat Edgewood
- Edgewood ends South Vermillion's season
Scroll for more content...