Edgewood stays perfect with win at Sullivan

Mustangs won 62-46

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 11:54 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

3A, third-ranked Edgewood won 62-46 at Sullivan to improve to 8-0 on the season.

