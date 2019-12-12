The Edgewood boys basketball team won at home 47-43 over Terre Haute. The Mustangs led by as much as 13 in the fourth, before the Patriots made it close late.
Related Content
- Edgewood holds of TH North boys comeback to win
- Edgewood wins WIC Baseball title
- Edgewood beats Brown County
- Sullivan baseball beats Edgewood
- Owen Valley upsets Edgewood
- Edgewood wins second straight softball sectional title
- Edgewood stays perfect with win at Sullivan
- Edgewood keeps winning streak alive at Classic
- Edgewood beats Sullivan to win sectional championship
- Edgewood girls basketball wins at West Vigo
Scroll for more content...