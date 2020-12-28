Edgewood built a double digit first half lead and went on to beat West Vigo 49-36 in the quarterfinals of the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic.
Mustangs top the Vikings
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 10:58 PM
Related Content
- Edgewood beats West Vigo in quarterfinals
- West Vigo girls beat Edgewood
- Edgewood ends West Vigo season
- Edgewood beats Brown County
- Sullivan baseball beats Edgewood
- Edgewood stifles West Vigo at Classic
- Edgewood girls basketball wins at West Vigo
- South Vermillion girls beat Edgewood
- West Vigo beats Cloverdale
- Edgewood wins on a walk-off against West Vigo
Scroll for more content...