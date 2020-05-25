Eddie Zajdel builds dream Wiffle Ball field

Eight years ago after attending a Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park, Eddie Zajdel left with the idea he wanted to build his own ballpark at home. Over the last 10 years he did that. The 22-year-old has built an incredible wiffle ball diamond in the backyard at his parents house in Plymouth, Michigan.

Zajdel has left no corner unturned, covering all the details. He has chalk foul lines, batter boxes, bases, netting for fences. There's a dirt path from home plate to the mound, just like he saw at Comerica park. He has special sod grass that both the Tigers and White Sox use. He put in professional grade infield dirt. Recently he installed a sports bar and three LED professional flood lights.

Zajdel has spent thousands of dollars and time on this beautiful wiffle ball field. All he says he wants is for people to enjoy it as much as he does.