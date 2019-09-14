Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Football
Sycamores pick up their first win of the season by a final score of 19-7
Related Content
- Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Football
- Western Kentucky beats Indiana State men
- Eastern Greene ready for the semi-state football stage
- Eastern Greene wins very first football semi-state title
- Eastern Greene looking to win first football semi-state championship
- Dayton vs Indiana State Football
- Keys 4 TDs spark Indiana State past Eastern Illinois, 55-41
- Eastern Greene advances to state finals
- Eastern Greene begins state finals week
- Jack Sherman signs with Indiana State football
Scroll for more content...