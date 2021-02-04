Eastern Greene wins big at WRV

Eastern Greene opened the game on a 12-0 run and never looked back winning 72-38 at WRV.
T-Birds pick up their 10th win of the season
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 11:50 PM
