Eastern Greene jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never looked back winning 60-32 over Pike Central in the Greene County Invitational.
T-Birds win their opener in Greene County Invitational
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 10:39 PM
Related Content
- Eastern Greene uses strong start to beat Pike Central
- Eastern Greene beats Eminence
- Mitchell beats Eastern Greene
- Vincennes Lincoln beats Pike Central
- Eastern Greene vs North Central
- Eastern Greene vs. North Central
- Eastern Greene beats North Knox
- Pike Central vs. Bloomfield
- Washington pounds Pike Central
- Eastern Greene shuts down Perry Central
Scroll for more content...