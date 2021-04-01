EIU Introduces Marty Simmons as Their New Men's Head Coach

Marty Simmons takes over as the 15th Head Coach in Eastern Illinois Men's Basketball History.
The Lawrenceville, IL native and former Illinois Mr. Basketball Award Winner is back in the Land of Lincoln.
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 6:38 PM
