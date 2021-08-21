Dugger Union drops football opener

The Dugger Union Bulldogs opened their football season Saturday. It was a tough day, they fell to Southside HomeSchool 46-6.
Southside HomeSchool beats the Bulldogs
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 10:41 PM
