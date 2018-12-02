Dressler wins Humphrey Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After posting big numbers in his senior season, Terre Haute South's Jase Dressler was rewarded with the 2018 Humphrey Award. The honor goes to the top football player in Vigo County.
Dressler rushed for 1,314 yards for the Braves this season, averaging 119.5 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry.
The South senior is the first Braves' running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season since 1999.
