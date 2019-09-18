The draw took place Wednesday for the 14th annual Old National Bank Classic. The boys basketball holiday tourney will be held at North Daviess December 23rd, 27th and 28th.
Brownstown Central vs. Barr-Reeve
Blackford vs. Southridge
South Knox vs. Barr-Reeve
Rushville vs. Loogootee
Related Content
- Draw held for this years Old National Bank Classic
- 2018 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Draw
- Opening day at Old National Bank Tourney
- IHSAA baseball sectional draw
- Football sectional draw announced
- Valley Classic Cross Country
- IHSAA announces girls hoops draw
- North's Classic winning streak continues
- North returns to Classic championship
- Washington dominates All-Star Classic
Scroll for more content...