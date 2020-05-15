Dooley named 2020 girls McMillan Award winner

Friday Annalyse Dooley became the first female from West Vigo to win the McMillan Award since 2000. She earned 12 varsity letters at West Vigo in soccer, wrestling and softball.

Wrestling is where is made her mark. She became the first female in Vigo County history to qualify for regionals in the boys division. She also became the first girl from Terre Haute to sign to wrestle in college. She's heading to Indiana Tech.