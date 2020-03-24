Dickey's overseas basketball season halted because of Coronavirus

Former Riverton Parke and Evansville star Sara Dickey was suppose to be getting ready for her fourth season of professoinal basketball and her first in Australia. Coronavirus cancelled her season and she was sent home.
