Derron Hazzard wins Sports 10 Smash of the Year

This year Sports 10 Smash of the Year winner goes to Riverton Parke junior Derron Hazzard. The running back ran over a North Central defender in the Panthers game at the T-Birds on October 1st.
Riverton Parke junior runs over defender
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 11:44 PM
