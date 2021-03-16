Deanna Bradley retiring after 30 years

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods announced longtime athletic director Deanna Bradley is retiring at the end of the school year. She's spent the last 30 years at SMWC. She's been both the Pomeroy's women's basketball coach and athletic director.

She started the women's basketball program in 1994 as the first scholarship athletic program. Now the school has 14 scholarship athletic programs. She was part of helping bring men's athletics to SMWC in 2016. As AD SMWC won 17 USCAA National Championships with Bradley in charge.

She's been inducted into the USCAA Hall of Fame and the SMWC Athetlic Hall of Fame.