Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

DeCoursey coaching style winning on and off the volleyball court

Barr-Reeve coach recorded 600th victory Saturday

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 9:03 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Saturday the Barr-Reeve volleyball team won sectionals and gave head coach Amber DeCoursey her 600th career win. DeCoursey joins a handful of coaches to reach the milestone. Twice she's guided the Lady Vikings to state titles, but she's known for her coaching style. DeCoursey expects a lot out of her players and holds each accountable.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Rain Tapers Off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Amber DeCoursey

Image

Vigo County Public Library set to hold Halloween costume swap

Image

Lincoln Trail College proposes new solar array

Image

From running to bowling - long-standing Terre Haute tradition changes it up this year

Image

Child Mental Health Concerns

Image

How does each of Terre Haute's mayoral candidates feel about bringing a new casino to town?

Image

ISU celebrates 90-years of radio at the school

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute restaurant announces it will close its doors

Image

Assisted living facility holds chili cook-off

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival