Saturday the Barr-Reeve volleyball team won sectionals and gave head coach Amber DeCoursey her 600th career win. DeCoursey joins a handful of coaches to reach the milestone. Twice she's guided the Lady Vikings to state titles, but she's known for her coaching style. DeCoursey expects a lot out of her players and holds each accountable.
Related Content
- DeCoursey coaching style winning on and off the volleyball court
- Volleyball: Coach DeCoursey picks up win #600
- THN volleyball wins at Sullivan
- Robinson volleyball wins at Marshall
- Bloomfield volleyball wins at WRV
- ISU volleyball wins home opener
- New style for Loogootee basketball
- Northview volleyball wins at TH North
- Linton volleyball wins at Clay City
- Northview volleyball wins at West Vigo
Scroll for more content...