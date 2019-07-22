De'Avion Washington working for more playing time next season

Indiana State sophomore basketball player De'Avion Washington is working hard this summer to earn more playing time next year. Last year at the end of his freshman season the former Terre Haute South star earned more playing time with the Sycamores. Washington is hoping to part of the regular rotation next season.
