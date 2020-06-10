De'Avion Washington heading to Central State University

Indiana State transfer De'Avion Washington will continue his college hoops career at division two Central State University in Ohio. Washington played the last two years for the Sycamores, getting minutes off the bench. Washington was a standout at Terre Haute South, he finished second on the schools all-time scoring list and was a 2018 Indiana All-Star.
Washington transferring from ISU
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 11:36 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:41 PM
