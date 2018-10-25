De'Avion Washington has chance for playing time early with ISU

With transfers Cooper Neese and Christian Williams out until December there is playing time available early with the Indiana State men's basketball team. One guy who hopes to earn those minutes is former Terre Haute South star De'Avion Washington. The ISU freshman is expected to see the floor early this season for the Sycamores.
