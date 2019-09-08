Indiana State kicked off their home opener against the Dayton Flyers.
Final Score: Dayton 42 - ISU 35
Related Content
- Dayton vs Indiana State Football
- Jack Sherman signs with Indiana State football
- Ja'Quan Keys football career over at Indiana State
- Indiana State lands Iowa transfer
- Indiana State wins 3OT thriller
- Indiana State downs ranked rival
- North Vermillion football wins semi-state
- Indiana High School football adds new Mercy Rule
- Jordan Barnes shining for Indiana State
- Indiana State women drop third straight
Scroll for more content...