Day One of Terre Haute Junior City Golf Championships

The 2020 Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tournament got underway Wednesday at Rea Park. Terre Haute South's Ryan Lieberman and Grace Kidwell are your leaders in the boys and girls division after day one. The second and final round will wrap up Thursday at Rea Park.
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 10:50 PM
