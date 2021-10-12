Dante Hendrix set to return for Sycamores

Indiana State football will take to the field Saturday at Missouri State with their top wide receiver from the last two seasons. Junior Dante Hendrix is set to return this week. The Sycamore wide out had missed the last five games after suffering a foot injury in the Sycamore season opening week in August.
ISU WR missed last five games
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 10:33 PM
