Danny Etling visits with WVFCA All-Stars

New England Patriots QB back home in Terre Haute

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:10 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Wednesday the players wrapped up their fourth practice for this years Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association. The seniors had a special visitor. Former Terre Haute South standout and current New England Patriots QB Danny Etling stopped by ISU's Memorial Stadium to watch practice. Etling spoke to the graduated seniors after practice about his journey to the NFL.

