Danny Etling visits with WVFCA All-Stars

Wednesday the players wrapped up their fourth practice for this years Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association. The seniors had a special visitor. Former Terre Haute South standout and current New England Patriots QB Danny Etling stopped by ISU's Memorial Stadium to watch practice. Etling spoke to the graduated seniors after practice about his journey to the NFL.
