Dan Hopkins honored

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Former Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology head men's tennis coach Dan Hopkins has been named to the 2020 United States Professional Tennis Association Midwest Division Hall of Fame Induction Class for his efforts over the past 30-plus years.

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 Western Southern Open, Hopkins will be honored at the 2021 professional tennis event held in Mason, Ohio.

Hopkins will be joined in the 2020 Midwest Division Hall of Fame Induction Class by Alan Schwartz (former President of the USTA) and Mark Farber (USPTA Elite Professional and director of tennis at Twos Athletic Club).