Dalton Laney commits to IU

Sports 10 has learned that former Rockville baseball star Dalton Laney has committed to IU. The pitcher spent the last two years at Indiana State, but struggled to get innings. Laney transferred this offseason to Lincoln Trail College. He'll pitch in 2019 for the Statesmen, then head to Bloomington. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining with the Hoosiers.

Laney returned to his dominate self this summer with the Terre Haute Rex. He was 3-1, with a 3.42 ERA during the Rex championship season. In 2015 the right handed pitcher guided Rockville to the schools very first baseball state title.