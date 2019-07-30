Clear

Dallas Kelsey named new Rose-Hulman tennis coach

Kelsey been a big part of Terre Haute tennis community

Rose-Hulman has named Dallas Kelsey its new men's and women's tennis coach head coach. Kelsey will take over the Fightin' Engineer men's and women's tennis programs for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Kelsey comes to Rose-Hulman with more than three decades of tennis coaching experience after a standout playing career at NCAA Division I Indiana State University. He played the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles position at Indiana State in a career that featured athletic and academic All-American honors. He was one of seven recipients in the Missouri Valley Conference to receive the "Missouri Valley Conference Medallion for Outstanding Academic and Athletic Achievement - the highest award given by the MVC."


Kelsey's coaching career includes time as a head coach at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools in the local Terre Haute community. He spent six years as head girls and assistant boys coach at Terre Haute South from 1993-99; served as head boys coach at Terre Haute North from 2017 until coming to Rose-Hulman; and was the head girls coach at West Vigo from 2018 until coming to Rose-Hulman.

Kelsey's additional tennis experience includes serving as the treasurer, co-director, morning site director and lead instructor for the Terre Haute Junior Tennis Association since 2014.

Kelsey replaces Dan Hopkins, who served as the Rose-Hulman men's head tennis coach for 31 seasons and the women's head coach for 18 years at Rose-Hulman

