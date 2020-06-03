Indiana State junior Dakota Caton has been named MVFC Preseason All-Conference by HERO Sports as a return specialist. Last season the former Sullivan star led the league in kick return average.
ISU junior named MVFC preseason as a return specialist
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 10:34 PM
Related Content
- Dakota Caton receives preseason recognition
- Dakota Caton commits to Indiana State
- Dakota Caton earns All-American honor
- Jonas Griffith receives Preseason All-American recognition
- Craig Porter receiving big preseason recognition
- Dakota Caton named a IFCA South All-Star
- Dakota Caton shining on special teams for Sycamores
- Dakota Caton one of top kick returners in FCS
- Dakota Caton ready for bigger role in Sycamore offense
- Sycamores recieve preseason recognition from MVFC
Scroll for more content...