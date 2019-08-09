Dakota Caton ready for bigger role in Sycamore offense

Last season as a freshman Dakota Caton established himself as one of the top kickoff returners in the FCS. The Sycamore wide out wasn't bad at receiver either. He averaged almost 12 yards per catch and caught two touchdowns. This year the former Sullivan star is looking for a bigger role as a receiver.
