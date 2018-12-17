Clear
Dakota Caton earns All-American honor

Former Sullivan star has stellar freshman season for ISU football

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 10:07 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Indiana State wide receiver Dakota Caton has earned First Team Freshman All-American honors as a return specialist from HERO Sports.

The former Sullivan star saw action in all 11 games his first year on campus making his biggest mark on special teams. Caton returned 32 kicks for 692 yards on the year for a 21.6 yard per return average. His longest kick return of the season was a 49-yard scamper in a win over regional rival Eastern Illinois where Caton also set a season high with 178 yards on returns.

The freshman also picked up the first punt return touchdown for the Sycamores since 2015 when he went 71-yards to the house on his very first touch in a Sycamore uniform to open the season against Quincy. Caton is currently ranked 10th in the nation in combined kick returns with 763 yards.

