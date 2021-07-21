Dakota Caton Will Miss the 2021 Season

The Sycamores will be without Slot Receiver and Return Specialist Dakota Caton for the 2021 Season after the wide-out tore his ACL.
Former Sullivan Star tore his ACL Wednesday afternoon and will miss this upcoming season.
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 10:46 PM
