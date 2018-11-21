Curt Mallory named MVFC Coach of the Year

Indiana State's Curt Mallory was selected as the Bruce Craddock Coach of the Year for the first time in his career, while quarterback Ryan Boyle earned the Valley’s Newcomer of the Year award.
It marks the first time since 2010 (Trent Miles) that ISU has been represented with a Coach of the Year honor.
After an 0-11 season in 2017, Mallory completed the biggest turnaround in college football, leading the Sycamores to a 7-4 finish, a third-place finish in the MVFC and a No. 22 national ranking.
