Indiana State football head coach Curt Mallory has been named a finalist for the STATS FCS Eddie Robinson Award. Coach Mallory is one of 15 finalist for the annual award that goes to the top FCS coach in the nation. Coach Mallory guided ISU to a 7-4 record this year, after going winless in 2017.
Related Content
- Curt Mallory Eddie Robinson finalist
- Cam Cameron believes in Curt Mallory
- Mallory gets first win with Sycamores
- South Knox beats Robinson
- Robinson advances in consolation bracket
- Robinson mounts comeback over Marshall
- North Central softball pounds Robinson
- Robinson to honor Meyers Leonard
- Robinson volleyball wins at Marshall
- Bill Mallory undergoes emergency brain surgery after fall
Scroll for more content...