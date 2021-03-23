Barr-Reeve senior Curt Hopf has been named a Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Fransiscan Health Player of the Week. Big man had 20 points and 16 rebounds in the Vikings semi-state win over Indy Tindley.
Barr-Reeve senior named player of the week
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 10:59 PM
Related Content
- Curt Hopf earns state wide award
- Curt Hopf Signs with Bellarmine
- Curt Hopf commits to Bellarmine University
- Curt Mallory Eddie Robinson finalist
- Cam Cameron believes in Curt Mallory
- Curt Mallory named MVFC Coach of the Year
- Grace Waggoner earns All-State
- Vanessa Shafford earns All-State
- Noble Johnson among top wide receivers in the state
- Jalen Moore earns Small School All-State
Scroll for more content...