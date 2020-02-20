Current junior class turned around Linton girls basketball program

From 2010-2017 the Linton girls basketball team endured seven straight losing seasons. The current group of Lady Miners led by Aubrey Burgess, Vanessa Shafford and Haley Rose changed things around. The trio has helped Linton to three straight 20 plus win seasons. Last Saturday they won the programs very first regional. This Saturday they'll try to win their first semi-state. Linton faces Triton Central.
