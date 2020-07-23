Cubs purchase Phegley's contract, add Terre Haute native to their roster

The Cubs Thursday purchased the contract off Josh Phegley and added him to their 40-man roster. The Terre Haute native is also part of Chicago's 30-man opening day roster. Phegley isn't expected to play a lot, he's third on the Cubs catching depth chart. The former Terre Haute North star has played seven years in the MLB with the White Sox and A's.
Catcher signed with Cubs organization in offseason
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 10:55 PM
