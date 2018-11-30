Clear

Cubs pitcher Justin Hancock works with local kids

Young baseball players work with MLB pitcher

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 12:13 AM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Over the course of the next six weeks Cubs pitcher Justin Hancock will be working with young baseball players in the area at Strive 35 in Terre Haute. Hancock made his MLB debut this past season. He spends his time in the offseason in Terre Haute with is wife, who's from here.

