Cubs pitcher Justin Hancock works with local kids

Over the course of the next six weeks Cubs pitcher Justin Hancock will be working with young baseball players in the area at Strive 35 in Terre Haute. Hancock made his MLB debut this past season. He spends his time in the offseason in Terre Haute with is wife, who's from here.
