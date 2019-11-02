Cross Country: IHSAA State Championship

Cael Light finished as the top local runner in the Boys Race. Makenna Pruett finished as the top local runner in the Girls Race.
Northview took home 24th place in the overall team race in both the Boys and Girls Races.
