Former Terre Haute South and Vincennes University basketball star Craig Porter made it official Wednesday signing with Wichita State. The point guard is ranked the 15th best JUCO player in the nation.
Related Content
- Craig Porter signs with Wichita State
- Craig Porter commits to Wichita State
- Craig Porter helps VU win
- Craig Porter shining for Terre Haute South
- Craig Porter receiving big preseason recognition
- Craig Porter named Supreme 15 Senior All-State team
- Jalen Moore and Craig Porter succeeding at JUCO level
- Behind career-high from Craig Porter VU beats Bosco Institute
- Craig Porter recognized as one of top JUCO basketball players in nation
- Craig Porter drawing lots of D1 interest after big season at VU
Scroll for more content...