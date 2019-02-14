Craig Porter recognized as one of top JUCO basketball players in nation

Vincennes University freshman Craig Porter has been invited to JA45. It's a summer showcase event that takes place in July for the Top 45 Junior College basketball players in the nation. This season Porter has started 17 games for the second ranked Trail Blazers. He's averaging eight points per game. He leads VU in blocks, is second in assist and third in rebounds.
