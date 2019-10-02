Craig Porter receiving big preseason recognition

Vincennes University sophomore Craig Porter is being recognized as one of the top JUCO basketball players in the nation. Street and Smith Magazine recently named the former Terre Haute South star one of the top 25 JUCO players. Porter is receiving interest from both mid-major and high major schools. Last year the guard led VU in blocks. He also averaged 8.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
