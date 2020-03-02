Craig Porter drawing lots of D1 interest after big season at VU

Former Terre Haute South star Craig Porter has developed into one of the top JUCO basketball playeres in the nation. The Vincennes University sophomore has been receiving interest from schools such as IU, Ole Miss, Oregon, UConn, Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Wichita State, ISU among several others. The sophomore leads VU in assist, rebounds and blocks. He's second on the team in scoring and rebounding.
