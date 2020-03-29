Craig Porter commits to Wichita State

Former Terre Haute South star and Vincennes University sophomore Craig Porter has committed to play college basketball at Wichita State. Porter picked the Shockers despite receiving interest from IU, Oregon, Kansas, Ole Miss, UCONN and Missouri. He's ranked as one of the top JUCO players in the nation.

This past season the guard led VU in assist, blocks and steals. He was second on the team in scoring and rebounding.