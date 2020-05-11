Covid-19 forces Florida Tech to drop football program

The Coronavirus Pandemic will force Florida Tech to shut down their Division II football program. The Panthers have several ties to the Wabash Valley. Head coach Steve Englehart is a former Terre Haute North and ISU standout. He also coached at Rose-Hulman and ISU. Florida Tech coaching staff also has co-defensive coordinator Aaron Archie, who played at ISU. Along with tight end coach Ronnie Fouch, who is a former Sycamore QB.
