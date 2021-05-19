Courtney Jones shining in Track & Field

Courtney Jones has already committed to play division one volleyball at Lipscomb, but you can argue she might be better at Track & Field right now. The Terre Haute South junior is not only one of the best in the area, but state in several events. She won four different sectional titles on Tuesday, racking up 40 points for the Lady Braves.
TH South junior one of the top in the state
Posted: May 19, 2021 10:49 PM
