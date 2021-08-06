Cougars Look to Stay Healthy in 2021

North Daviess got off to a four game win streak in 2020 before injuries caught up to the Cougars, resulting in a 4-5 season. Head Coach Trent Fine is hopeful they can stay healthy this year and get back to playing his brand of football.
North Daviess hopes to avoid the injury bug this season and get back to their winning ways.
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 12:05 AM
