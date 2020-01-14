Tuesday Mykayla Couchenour became just the second girls basketball player in South Knox history to reach the 1,000 point mark. She joined Linda Biskie in the club in the Lady Spartans 49-39 win at Wood Memorial.
Related Content
- Couchenour reaches 1,000 point mark in win
- Shafford reaches 1,000 point club in Linton win over Shakamak
- Gabe Gladish reaches Barr-Reeve 1,000 point club
- Keegan O'Neill reaches 1,000 point club in Barr-Reeve win at North Knox
- Brian Moore reaches 200 wins
- Hale's 25 points lead Linton to win
- Kathleen Ming reaches impressive milestone in Sullivan win at West Vigo
- Tyra Buss reaches deal with Connecticut Sun
- Northview wins sectional opener
- Bloomfield wins sectionals
Scroll for more content...