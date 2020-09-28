Corynn DeGroote sets West Vigo all-time goal record

Saturday the West Vigo girls soccer team beat Brown County 11-1. In the win junior star Corynn DeGroote scored seven goals to break the schools all-time goals record of 65. With her seven goals, DeGroote now has 70 in her career.
Lady Vikings junior broke record Saturday
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 10:35 PM
