Cork family takes backyard Wiffle Ball to another level

The Cork family from South Knox is like a lot of families right now, missing sports during this Coronavirus Pandemic. They family is using their time together at home creatively. They've started two on two wiffle ball games in their backyard. Dad, Patrick and one of his sons Jacob face the other two Cork boys in Caleb and Ethan.

They've become very creative with their games. The have theme days and even video tape every game. Afterwards they find the best plays, cut highilghts and announce them and post them to YouTube. They Cork family calls their backyard wiffle ball Quarantine Cup 2020.